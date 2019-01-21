Washington State Unveils Wildfire Plan
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 21, 2019 @ 11:54 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state is months away from wildfire season, but Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has proposed a plan to strengthen the ways that Washington can prevent and respond to wildfires.

Franz released the 10-year plan last week as part of her $55 million budget request to the Legislature to improve the state’s firefighting abilities in the face of climate change and more residents moving into fire-prone areas.

The plan would add 30 full-time and 40 seasonal firefighters to the Department of Natural Resources, and add two helicopters to the firefighting fleet.

It would also create a wildland fire-training academy that different agencies could use.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill: Allow State to Shut Down Unlicensed Food Operations Walden Talks Border Issues, Tax Cuts at Town Hall Vancouver Fire, Burns Businesses Live….President On Border Security And Government Shutdown Oregon Transportation Chief Resigns Two Dead Bodies Found in Grants Pass Motel
Comments