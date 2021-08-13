      Weather Alert
Washington State University Changes Vaccine Mandate Before Fall Semester

Aug 13, 2021 @ 2:48pm

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Washington State University has announced students will soon no longer be able to cite a “personal or philosophical” exemption to the school’s requirement that all who attend get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Thursday WSU said those exemptions would be nixed once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to vaccines now allowed under an emergency authorization.

It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the school’s new policy would have on football coach Nick Rolovich, who has opted not to get a vaccine.

The more strict vaccine requirements are being implemented because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused spikes in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington state.

