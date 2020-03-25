      Breaking News
Washington State Trooper Hit And Killed By Police Chase Suspect

Mar 24, 2020 @ 8:14pm
Photos: Washington State Patrol

Chehalis, Wa. — A 28 year old Washington State Patrol Trooper was hit and killed as he deployed spike strips trying to stop a runaway suspect Thursday.

WSP Chief John Batiste announced the death of Trooper Justin Schaffer just before 8pm.

Trooper Schaffer was involved in a high speed chase with a suspect wanted from Thurston County.  Chief Batiste says Trooper Schaffer was outside of his patrol unit to deploy spike strips on I-5 South at MP 79 when he was hit by the suspect pickup truck.  He was airlifted to a hospital where his was pronounced dead.  Chief Batiste says Trooper Schaffer leaves behind a wife along with other family members.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old William D. Thompson from Olympia.

 

