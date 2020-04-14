Washington State To Release Almost 1,000 Inmates
SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say Washington state will release nearly 1,000 inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses to create more space in its prisons after a coronavirus outbreak spread in one of its largest facilities.
The move disclosed Monday came after the state Supreme Court responded to an emergency motion filed by a group of offenders and ordered Gov. Jay Inslee and corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair to submit a plan.
It’s the latest move by governors across the nation who faced possible outbreaks in their prison systems.
In Washington state, at least 14 corrections employees and eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.