      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Washington State To Release Almost 1,000 Inmates

Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:06pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say Washington state will release nearly 1,000 inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses to create more space in its prisons after a coronavirus outbreak spread in one of its largest facilities.

The move disclosed Monday came after the state Supreme Court responded to an emergency motion filed by a group of offenders and ordered Gov. Jay Inslee and corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair to submit a plan.

It’s the latest move by governors across the nation who faced possible outbreaks in their prison systems.

In Washington state, at least 14 corrections employees and eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro