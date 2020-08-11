Washington State To Kill More Wolves
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington has ordered that more endangered wolves be killed in a pack that continued to prey on cattle in Stevens County even after one member was eliminated.
Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Tuesday authorized the removal of one or two wolves from the so-called Wedge pack in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public grazing land.
The agency believes there are currently only two adult wolves in the pack.
The decision was criticized by conservation groups who want the state to stop killing wolves.
The state has killed more than 30 wolves since 2012.