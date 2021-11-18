      Weather Alert

Washington State To Keep Testing Option In Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Nov 18, 2021 @ 3:57pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) –  Gov. Jay Inslee says he won’t pursue additional sweeping mandates to strengthen a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers at large employers.

President Joe Biden has ordered that companies with 100 or more workers require COVID shots starting in January.

Instead of getting vaccinated, those workers could be tested weekly.

Inslee has said he was considering additional state orders to make the Biden mandate more strict.

The Seattle Times reports the governor’s announcement Thursday in a news conference signaled those additions to the federal mandate would not be pursued.

Biden’s mandate is on hold after a stay was issued following multiple legal challenges after the rules were released.

TAGS
Covid-19 Federal Testing Washington state
Popular Posts
Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears' Conservatorship
Rittenhouse Jury Resumes Deliberating After 2nd Mistrial Bid
Oregon Reports Just Over 1,800 New COVID Cases Since Wednesday, New Breakthrough Report Released
Residents of Flooded RV Park Near Tillamook Rescued
OSP Trooper Hit By Suspect's Vehicle On Hwy. 30, Critically Injured
Connect With Us Listen To Us On