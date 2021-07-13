Washington State To Draw Vax Lottery Grand Prize Winner Today

SEATTLE (AP) – The final drawing for Washington state’s vaccine lottery will take place today.
The prize on the line: a $1 million jackpot.
The winner will be contacted Wednesday and will have 72 hours to respond.
Otherwise the prize will be forfeited to an alternate winner.
The previous four drawings, held throughout June, were for cash prizes of $250,000.
Winners included a Yakima resident, a Spokane nursing student and a Walla Walla food-service worker.
Previous prizes also included Guaranteed Education Tuition credits for vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17, airline tickets, sports tickets, video-game consoles and other prizes.