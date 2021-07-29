      Weather Alert

Washington State Teachers Awarded $185 Million In Fluorescent Light Lawsuit

Jul 29, 2021 @ 10:36am

SEATTLE (AP) – Three schoolteachers in Washington state who sued chemical company Monsanto over exposure to materials in fluorescent lights have been awarded $185 million.

The law firm representing the teachers says the jury returned the verdict Tuesday.

The teachers say they suffered brain damage from exposure to PCBs in the fluorescent lighting at Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington.

PCBs are mixtures of compounds that were banned four decades ago over concerns they could cause cancer and other illnesses.

Bayer, which bought Monsanto in 2018, said the company disagreed with the verdict and may appeal.

TAGS
fluorescent lawsuit Lights teachers Washington state
