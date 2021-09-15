      Weather Alert

Washington State Surpasses 7,000 COVID Deaths

Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:37am

SEATTLE (AP) – The latest data from the state Department of Health shows more than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state.

The Seattle Times reports the state reported the milestone on Tuesday.

Washington eclipsed 6,000 deaths on July 12 and 5,000 deaths on March 3 this year.

The nation’s first reported COVID-19 death, which took place in King County, was announced March 1, 2020.

The latest update brings the state’s totals to 609,911 cases and 7,037 deaths.

Data shows that just over 68% of people 12 and older in Washington are fully vaccinated.

Just over 56% of all Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington state
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer
President Biden To Require Federal Workers To Get COVID Vaccine
Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates For 100 Million Americans
Connect With Us Listen To Us On