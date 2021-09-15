Washington State Surpasses 7,000 COVID Deaths

SEATTLE (AP) – The latest data from the state Department of Health shows more than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state.
The Seattle Times reports the state reported the milestone on Tuesday.
Washington eclipsed 6,000 deaths on July 12 and 5,000 deaths on March 3 this year.
The nation’s first reported COVID-19 death, which took place in King County, was announced March 1, 2020.
The latest update brings the state’s totals to 609,911 cases and 7,037 deaths.
Data shows that just over 68% of people 12 and older in Washington are fully vaccinated.
Just over 56% of all Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.