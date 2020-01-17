Washington State Supreme Court Justice To Retire
Olympia, Wash. (AP) – Washington Supreme Court Justice Charles Wiggins announced Thursday he will retire at the end of March.
Wiggins was first elected to the court in 2010.
He is 72.
In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, Wiggins wrote that it had been “a tremendous honor” to serve on the court but that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Nancy, and their family.
Inslee, a Democrat, will appoint a new justice who must run in the November election, and then again in 2022, when Wiggins’ term would have ended.
The other members of the court are: Chief Justice Debra Stephens, Justices Barbara Madsen, Charles Johnson, Susan Owens, Steven Gonzalez, Sheryl Gordon McCloud, and Mary Yu.