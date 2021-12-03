      Breaking News
Washington State Supreme Court Declines To Draw New Redistricting Plan

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:40am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The state Supreme Court on Friday says that a plan adopted by the Washington Redistricting Commission “substantially complied” with statutory deadlines, and declined to adopt a new redistricting plan for the state.

The five-page order was signed by all nine justices.

The Redistricting Commission consisted of four voting members – two Democrats and two Republicans – appointed by legislative caucus leaders.

The Democratic appointees were former legislator Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and state labor-council leader April Sims; Republican commissioners were former state legislators Joe Fain and Paul Graves.

By law, at least three of the four had to agree on new political maps by Nov. 15.

