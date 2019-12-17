Washington State Sues Trump Administration
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations.
The lawsuit says it interferes with the state’s authority to run its judicial system.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
It says that when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots, it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions.
A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there.
The administration has appealed the Massachusetts order.