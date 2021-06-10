Washington State: Starting July 4th, If You’re Collecting Unemployment, You Must Be Searching For A Job

SEATTLE (AP) – State officials say people in Washington collecting unemployment benefits will again be required to actively search for work to keep those benefits, starting July 4.
Gov. Jay Inslee had suspended the job-search requirement last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Seattle Times reports that under the reinstated job-search requirement, claimants are required to begin searching for a job during the week of July 4-10 and must report details of those activities to the ESD beginning the week of July 11 and for every subsequent week they are claiming benefits.
The change comes as the the department reported the third straight weekly decline in jobless claims.