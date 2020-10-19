Washington State Ski Resort To Open, Reservations Required
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A ski resort in Washington state has announced plans to reopen with restrictions, including limiting how many people are allowed on the mountain to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Daily Herald reported that Colorado-based ski company Vail Resorts, which owns Stevens Pass, previously announced that it would reopen in December.
Visitors must have a reservation to hit the slopes at Stevens Pass ski area. General Manager Tom Pettigrew said pass holders will get priority, and everyone else must buy passes ahead of time online.
Pettigrew also said the resort has taken other safety precautions such as requiring face coverings, moving to cashless transactions and social distancing.