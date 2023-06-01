KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington State Senator Mark Mullet Announces Run For Governor

June 1, 2023 11:43AM PDT
FILE – Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, poses for a photo in Issaquah, Wash., Oct. 24, 2016. Sen. Mullet launched a campaign for governor on Thursday, June 1, 2023 joining a growing field of candidates seeking to replace outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Sen. Mark Mullet announced a bid for governor Thursday, joining a growing field of candidates seeking to replace outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee.

Mullet, a moderate Democrat from Issaquah who owns a pizza restaurant and three ice cream shops, said in a news release his campaign will focus on affordable housing, public safety, climate change and the creation of jobs that allow people to start families and buy homes.

“Too many families can’t afford, even on good salaries, the rising cost of living,” Mullet said in a prepared statement. “Too many families are worried about the direction of public safety in our state, which is why we need different leadership in Olympia.”

Mullet joins two other Democrats — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz — in the race for the open seat. At least two Republicans — Yakima doctor Raul Garcia and Richland School Board member Semi Bird — have also announced candidacies.

Inslee, the longest-serving governor in office in the U.S. and only the second Washington governor to be elected to three consecutive terms, announced in May he would not seek a fourth term.

A primary election is set for August 2024, leading to a general election in November.

