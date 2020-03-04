Washington State Senator Fined For Ethics Violation
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Legislative Ethics Board has fined Democratic Sen. Mona Das $500 because she announced a new business at an event she attended in her role as a legislator and solicited support for future elections.
The order notes that $400 of the fine will be suspended provided Das has no further ethics violations through January 2025.
The Ethics in Public Service Act prohibits lawmakers from using public resources for private gain or for political campaigns.
The ethics board report notes that even though Das may not have intended to attract clients to her new business, her comments implied they should seek her services.
The finding also states that advising people how to vote for a legislative office violates the ethics act.