      Weather Alert

Washington State Senator Fined For Ethics Violation

Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:51pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Legislative Ethics Board has fined Democratic Sen. Mona Das $500 because she announced a new business at an event she attended in her role as a legislator and solicited support for future elections.

The order notes that $400 of the fine will be suspended provided Das has no further ethics violations through January 2025.

The Ethics in Public Service Act prohibits lawmakers from using public resources for private gain or for political campaigns.

The ethics board report notes that even though Das may not have intended to attract clients to her new business, her comments implied they should seek her services.

The finding also states that advising people how to vote for a legislative office violates the ethics act.

TAGS
ethics senator state violation Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport