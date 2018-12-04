Washington State Senate Scraps Plans for Fain Investigation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Senate will not move forth with an outside investigation into a rape allegation made against state Sen. Joe Fain, who lost his re-election bid last month.

The decision by Democratic leaders comes a day after Republican Sen. Randi Becker sent a letter to Democratic leadership calling for a reversal of the bipartisan action the committee took last month. Becker was among the members of the Senate Facilities and Operations Committee who voted unanimously on Nov. 8 to approve the investigation, but she wrote that in light of Fain’s electoral ouster the investigation would have no legislative purpose and argued a proper venue for such an investigation is law enforcement or the courts.

In September, Seattle resident Candace Faber tweeted that Fain raped her in 2007, on the night she graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Fain, who has denied the allegation, was not in office at the time at the time of the alleged assault.