      Weather Alert

Washington State Senate Passes Office Of Cybersecurity Bill

Feb 24, 2021 @ 2:49pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Senate has unanimously passed a measure that creates a state Office of Cybersecurity.

The bill, drafted in response to a security breach that exposed  personal information from around 1.6 million unemployment claims filed last year, passed the chamber on Wednesday.

It now heads to the House for consideration.

Under the proposed law, the office would set security policies and develop centralized protocols for managing the state’s information technology assets.

The measure would direct all state entities – institutions of higher education, the Legislature, the judiciary, and state agencies – to adopt programs that incorporate cybersecurity standards set by the office and to report any major cybersecurity incident within 24 hours.

TAGS
cybersecurity senate Washington state
Popular Posts
Damage Slowing Progress On Fully Restoring Power From Storm
How is Sheila Jackson-Lee pushing to trample your 2nd amendment rights?
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez
Man Shot & Killed In Aloha