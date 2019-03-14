Washington State Senate OK’s Bill Backing Permanent Daylight Saving Time
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 12:34 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Senate has approved a bill that supports states remaining on daylight saving time.

The state House recently voted to ask Congress to let Washington skip returning to standard time every fall.

The Spokesman-Review reported on Wednesday that the state Senate followed with a proposal of its own. But an amendment to the Senate bill also calls for a referendum on the change to be put on the November ballot.

Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, the bill’s prime sponsor, says he has been working on avoiding the semiannual clock change for years because studies show there are more accidents, heart attacks and strokes after such a change.

The House and Senate now will try to work out a compromise on differences between the two bills before the scheduled end of the session April 28.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UPDATE: Eugene PD Identify Suspects in Officer-Involved-Shooting Headless Goat Left Outside Washington Mayor’s Home 16 Years for Salem Man in Kidnapping and Beating Wyden Says End Tax Breaks For College Donations Death Investigation In Columbia County Oregon Judge Faces Ethics Complaints
Comments