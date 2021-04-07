Washington State Senate Approves Mascot Measure
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Senate has approved a measure to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.
The bill now heads back to the House.
The ban would take effect Jan. 1.
Under the measure, school districts would have some time to phase out the mascot, team name or logo, but they would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The ban does not apply to schools located within Native American areas or to schools in counties adjacent to Native American areas, as long as the nearest tribe is consulted and authorizes the use of the name.