      Weather Alert

Washington State Seeking To Sanction Tim Eyman

Nov 17, 2020 @ 10:18am
In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, center, speaks during a public hearing of the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations, and Elections Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Seattle Times reported Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 that Eyman is under investigation for the theft of a $70 office chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey, Wash., later in the day Wednesday while wearing the same shirt he wore for his testimony before the committee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.

Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office.

The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.

Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.

TAGS
Sanction Tim Eyman Washington state
Popular Posts
Oregon Wildfire Recap: 9 Killed, 24K Claims Filed, 1.2 Million Acres Burned, 4K Homes Destroyed
Oregon City Votes To Recall Mayor Dan Holladay
President Trump's Campaign Retreats From Key Claim In Pennsylvania Lawsuit
Oregon Governor Orders Businesses Shut Down During Two to Four Week Freeze
Driver Killed After Crashing On Hwy. 26 In Rural Washington County