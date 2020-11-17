Washington State Seeking To Sanction Tim Eyman
In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman, center, speaks during a public hearing of the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations, and Elections Committee at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Seattle Times reported Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 that Eyman is under investigation for the theft of a $70 office chair from an Office Depot store in Lacey, Wash., later in the day Wednesday while wearing the same shirt he wore for his testimony before the committee. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state is seeking to bar initiative promoter Tim Eyman from having any future financial control of political committees as a judge hears arguments that he solicited kickbacks, laundered donations and flouted campaign finance law in a long-running scheme to enrich himself.
Eyman’s trial before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon opened Monday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s office.
The court previously found Eyman committed other violations as part of the case, including that he failed to disclose more than $766,000 in campaign contributions that he received in personal accounts.
Eyman insists he did nothing wrong.