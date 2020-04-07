Washington State Schools to Remain Closed Through End of School Year
OLYMPIA, Wash — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Superintendent of state schools Chris Reykdal announced Monday that they will continue to keep all schools closed through the end of this 2019-2020 school year. They say distance learning will continue.
Washington has more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students. Schools statewide have been shuttered since March 17, and were set to open again on April 27. That will no longer happen. The spring terms ends on June 19 and schools will continue distance learning through then.
Reykdal also said Monday that everyone should plan on a possible expansion of the order into the summer and fall. He called “connectivity” the most important thing to be focused on right now. He says every student and teacher needs to make sure they have the technology they need to make distance learning as efficient as possible. He likened connectivity to basic human needs like shelter, food and water.
All of these decisions were made as a response to the Coronavirus. Reykdal said he will follow the lead of science and Governor Inslee before making any decisions to bring students back into the classrooms. He says their health and safety is the most important thing to consider. And, bringing the students back too early could keep them from lowering the curve of COVID-19 patients.