Washington State Says It’s Making Progress On Unemployment Claims
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s Employment Security Department commissioner says that over the past two weeks the agency has been able to clear identity issues on the claims of 100,000 people seeking unemployment benefits, and that they continue to work on resolving other issues on the claims of those still awaiting payments.
Suzi LeVine said Thursday that the cases of 42,000 people who were already receiving payments but had their payments paused May 15 because of identification issues have been resolved.
There are an additional 71,000 people who have submitted claims between March and June but have not been paid due to one or more issues in their accounts