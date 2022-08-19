KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Washington State Reports First Pediatric Case Of Monkeypox

August 19, 2022 10:16AM PDT
Credit: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state has its first pediatric case of monkeypox.

The Washington State Department of Health confirms a 17-year-old has tested positive for the virus, but they aren’t releasing any other information to protect the person’s identity.

They aren’t saying where the person lives in Washington.

There are currently 333 cases of monkeypox in the state.

Oregon reported its first pediatric case earlier this week.

 

