Washington State Rep Resigns
SEATTLE (AP) – Federal Way Democratic state Rep. Kristine Reeves has resigned from the state Legislature.
The Seattle Times reports Reeves announced her resignation Monday.
It came in an email from a Democratic political consultant, indicating another campaign could be in her future.
Reeves’ legislative district overlaps with the 10th Congressional District – covering Olympia, Lakewood and Puyallup.
The announced retirement of Rep. Denny Heck will create an open U.S. House seat in that area in 2020.
Reeves was first elected to the Legislature in 2016. She was the first black woman elected to the state house in 18 years. She easily won reelection in 2018.