Washington State Regulators Find More Than 600 Violations By School Bus Carrier First Student

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state regulators found more than 600 safety and procedural violations by school bus carrier First Student in the past two years.
The Seattle Times reports officials found the company repeatedly failed to screen drivers for drugs and alcohol, cleared employees to drive before they’d completed an application for employment or a history of their driving records, provided false information on driver records and allowed some vehicles to continue running even when seats weren’t securely attached.
First Student, which provides daily school bus and charter service in Seattle, Tacoma, and Vashon Island, could pay up to the maximum fine of $364,000.
First Student spokesman Scott Gulbransen said the company’s first priority is always the safety and welfare of the students.