Washington State Reduces COVID-19 Death Toll
SEATTLE (AP) – The state Department of Health has reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and reduced the number of deaths by 166.
The state says it removes deaths from the statewide total when the primary cause of death is determined not to have been COVID-19.
The Seattle Times reports the update brings the state’s totals to 192,413 cases and 2,850 deaths, meaning that 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state.
In Moses Lake, KXLY-TV reports contact tracing has connected additional cases and possible deaths to a 300-person wedding in November.
The Grant County Health District said Thursday evening it has linked 47 primary cases to the wedding.