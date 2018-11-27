Washington State Recruiting 550 Temporary Firefighters

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources is already preparing for the next wildfire season. And to do so, they’re looking to hire 550 new firefighters.
Here’s a tweet the agency issued Monday. You can watch a video about why current firefighters think you should join them and find out how to apply:
We're hiring for the 2019 #WaWILDFIRE season! 🔥DNR needs to recruit 550 temporary firefighters. Wondering if you should apply? Listen to the wildland firefighters in this video talk about what motivates them.
Interested? Go here ➡️ https://t.co/0ROpdr86CC pic.twitter.com/PGqCPhrm7M
— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) November 26, 2018