Washington State Recruiting 550 Temporary Firefighters
By Grant McHill
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 3:00 AM

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources is already preparing for the next wildfire season. And to do so, they’re looking to hire 550 new firefighters.

Here’s a tweet the agency issued Monday. You can watch a video about why current firefighters think you should join them and find out how to apply:

