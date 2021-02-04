Washington State Ramping Up COVID-19 Vaccinations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state is averaging about 28,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, and as of this week, more than 770,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah said that the state continues to make progress to get closer to the set goal of 45,000 vaccines a day.
Last month, the state moved into Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, which was modified to lower the age of eligibility from 70 to 65.
Phase 1B also includes those age 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes.