Washington State Prisoner Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19
TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) – A prisoner at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen, Washington, has died of COVID-19.
The prisoner died Thursday at an area health care facility, and it is the first COVID-19-related death for an inmate at Stafford Creek.
Department of Corrections officials said due to the rising number of cases, the facility has restricted movement to limit any risk to exposure of the virus.
The facility continues to practice COVID-19 screening, testing and infection control to prevent the spread of the virus.
It is the fourth death of an inmate related to COVID-19 in the state.
A state corrections officer has also died of COVID-19.