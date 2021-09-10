      Weather Alert

Washington State Prison Guard Is Suspected Violent Biker Gang Leader

Sep 10, 2021 @ 4:11pm

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – A corrections officer at a Washington state prison accused of being a violent motorcycle gang leader has been arrested on various charges.

The Tri-City Herald reports corrections officer Dustin Wendelin was arrested at the Walla Walla State Penitentiary at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a second alleged outlaw gang leader was also arrested Thursday in Oregon.

Both are accused of being members of the Pagan’s 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and both have been indicted in Georgia on charges of assault, battery and three counts each of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment for them.

TAGS
biker gang leader
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages
Governor Brown: Oregon Successfully Slowing Spread Of Delta Variant
Baby Whale Unwell, Rule Issued To Keep Boaters Away
Shooting in Portland's Pearl District
Connect With Us Listen To Us On