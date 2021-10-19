Washington State Patrol Loses Staff Because Of Vaccine Mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Monday, October 18th was the deadline for state employees to provide proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption and accommodations for religious or medical accommodations or face separation from employment.
As of the end of business on Monday, 127 individuals have lost their jobs due to the mandate. 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers (67 troopers, 6 sergeants, and 1 captain) have, for varying reasons and in varying ways, separated from employment.
“We will miss every one of them,” said WSP Chief John R Batiste. “I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
Washington State Patrol has approximately 2,200 personnel in 8 districts.