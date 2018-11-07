Washington State Orders Killing of Wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state of Washington says it will kill wolves from two packs that have been preying on cattle.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday that it will kill members of the Smackout Pack in Stevens County and members of the Togo Pack in Ferry County.

Agency director Kelly Susewind says wolves from the two packs continue to prey on cattle despite efforts to get them to stop.

The agency says wolf hunts could begin on Thursday.

Last month the state decided to kill the remaining two wolves from the Old Profanity Peak Territory Pack, which had repeatedly preyed on cattle in Ferry County.

Conservation groups have criticized the killing of wolves, a protected species, to save cattle grazing on public lands.