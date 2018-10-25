Washington State Officials Dealing With Rash of Threats

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say state offices in Olympia and Tumwater have received multiple bomb threats since late September, resulting in evacuations and an ongoing investigation.

The Seattle Times reports the latest threat came by phone Wednesday, causing the evacuation of a state Department of Health building in Tumwater. The all-clear was given later Wednesday, a health department spokeswoman said.

The incidents started Sept. 26 when a threat caused the evacuation of the Highways Licenses building on the Capitol campus, which houses the Licensing Department and the Attorney General’s Office.

In October, two bomb threats came in to a different Attorney General’s Office building and another was made against the health department. Another was directed again at the Highways Licenses building as well as the Department of Natural Resources.

Washington State Patrol spokesman John Shaffer said the threats are believed to be related.

