Washington State Officially Welcomes Afghan Refugees

SEATTLE, Ore. – Standing in the Port of Seattle’s Afghan Welcome Center, Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday officially welcomed Afghan refugees to the state, “It is a joyous day in the State of Washington. It is a joyous day anytime that we can demonstrate the values of the State of Washington, our compassion, our welcoming spirit, our ability to build our state with new Washingtonians.”
The Governor said about 340 people are already in the state and another 1,400 are expected to arrive soon, “And today I’m here to declare that Washington State is a welcoming state.”
Several agencies are providing help.
Care Washington is helping with legal services, AirBnb is offering temporary housing, and Microsoft donated $1 million dollars in support, ‘Our work is not done. We need to locate long term housing for these families. And we need job opportunities.”
The refugees all go through a health screening and must be vaccinated.
We are at the Afghan Refugee Welcome Center in SeaTac to call together community leaders, businesses, and our Afghan neighbors to welcome those who had to flee their homes. Washington is overjoyed to help Afghans.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 22, 2021
