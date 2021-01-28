      Weather Alert

Washington State: No Jumping State Lines For Vaccine

Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:50am
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be limited only to people who live or work in Washington state.

That’s the message from the state Department of Health.

Upcoming clinics in Ridgefield, Spokane, Kennewick, and Wenatchee have limited spots due to the scarcity of the vaccine.

Health officials are asking people who don’t live or work in Washington to not make vaccine appointments or travel across state lines.

People attending the clinics must show proof of their Washington address.

Health officials said the documents will not be copied.

The clinics are available only to those currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s plan.

