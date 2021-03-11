Washington State Moving To Phase 3 On March 22nd
OLYMPIA, Wa. – A boatload of good COVID-19 news in Washington State Thursday.
First, Governor Jay Inslee announced that every county will move to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on March 22nd, “This means our restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, some of the hardest hit businesses in Washington State, will be able to move to 50 percent capacity.”
He said all counties will be monitored by two health metrics: new COVID-19 cases per 1000 and new hospitalizations per 1000.
The Governor also announced that about 9,000 Seattle Mariner fans will be allowed to be in the ballpark on opening day, “Outdoor venues with permanent seating with capacity will open up to 25 percent.”
And he announced that everyone in Tier 2 of the state’s vaccination plan will be eligible for a shot on March 17th.
That’s a week earlier than originally planned.