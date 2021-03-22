      Weather Alert

Washington State Moves To Phase 3 Of Reopening Today

Mar 22, 2021 @ 9:23am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state is advancing to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

All of the state’s 39 counties will be allowed to relax coronavirus restrictions on Monday. Under Phase 3, all indoor spaces – including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail – can increase capacity from 25% to 50%.

Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies will be OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

