Washington State Man Sentenced For Sex Trafficking

Jun 25, 2021 @ 10:57am

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A King County judge has ruled that an Everett man must serve 21 years behind bars for sex trafficking.

The Daily Herald reports Bernard Gordon profited off illicit sex workers in the Seattle area, according to records filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

After a five-week trial, a jury found Gordon guilty in April of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and leading organized crime.

Prosecutors say Gordon was arrested in 2019 in Everett when he tried to “set up an appointment” with an undercover detective posing as a prostitute.

