Washington State Man Convicted For 4th Time For Same Murder

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – A jury has for the fourth time convicted a Washington state man who stood trial on robbery and murder charges.
The state Court of Appeals overturned the previous three convictions on procedural grounds.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported that 63-year-old Terrance Jon Irby was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of James Rock in 2005.
Police said Rock was found stabbed and bludgeoned in his home on March 11.
Authorities believe he died March 8.
A jury heard testimony last week from law enforcement officials and people who knew Rock, but Irby chose not to present a case.