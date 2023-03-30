Washington State Man Charged With Making Swatting Calls

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities say they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats.

Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, is accused of using voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as he placed the calls last year.

Federal prosecutors say he treated them as entertainment, broadcasting them on the social media platform Discord.

He faces felony counts that could bring up to a decade in prison.

Court records did not immediately indicate if Garcia had an attorney who might speak on his behalf.