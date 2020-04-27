Washington State Man Charged With Killing Landlord
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state have charged a man with beating his landlord to death after being told his lease would not be renewed, while the suspect contends the killing was committed by intruders.
The Everett Herald reports 40-year-old Frank Walton was charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering in connection with the March 28 death of 67-year-old Howard Benzel, whose body was found two day later more than 30 miles from Walton’s Everett apartment.
Court records say Walton told investigators that two intruders burst into the apartment and tried to force the victim into Walton’s car.