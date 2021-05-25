Washington State Man Accused Of Faking Injuries For Workers’ Comp
KALAMA, Wash. (AP) – A Kalama man is facing one count of theft after a Washington Labor & Industries investigation alleges he was faking injuries to collect nearly $300,000 in workers’ compensation benefits.
The Daily News reports Labor & Industries says James Thomasson was hurt while working as a logger in 2006.
A tree hit his leg, causing bruises and abrasions.
A year later, the state says he claimed he hurt his back while using a wedge to fell a tree in Shelton.