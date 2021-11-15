Washington State Lost 2 Percent Of Healthcare Workers Due To Vaccine Mandate

OLYMPIA, Wa. – Washington State lost just 2 percent of healthcare workers statewide due to the vaccine mandate, “About 94 percent of staff are fully vaccinated. We lost just 2 percent of staff. And the remaining staff have sought and have received and exemption and are accommodated. Or, they’re in the process of getting vaccinated right now.”
Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer says those numbers are better than she thought they’d be, “It’s higher in urban areas than in rural areas…we see that services are still constrained.”
And she says work is now being done to fill that lost 2 percent, including hiring and retention bonuses, “We’re very pleased to be starting conversations with the state legislature and the Governor’s office about significant investments in workforce, especially in the healthcare area.”