Washington State Legislature To Mix In-Person And Virtual Work
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – When the Washington state Legislature convenes in January, the Capitol building will remain closed to the public and lobbyists due to the pandemic, and lawmakers will do their work through a mix of virtual meetings and on-site votes.
The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee met Thursday to discuss the protocols for the 105-day session that begins Jan. 11, including a remote option via Zoom for the public to join committee hearings.
The House has not yet made an official decision on how to approach session, but Speaker Laurie Jinkins told reporters on Thursday that they are leaning toward doing their work completely remotely, with one lawmaker presiding from the chamber.