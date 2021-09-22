Washington State Lawmakers Release Proposed Legislative District Maps

SEATTLE (AP) – Democrats and Republicans have released competing maps for the state’s 49 legislative districts as they move forward with the process of redrawing political boundaries.
The Seattle Times reports the proposals Tuesday by the four voting members of the Washington State Redistricting Commission will kick start negotiations.
The bipartisan panel has a Nov. 15 deadline to finalize the maps.
The Republican maps seek to create many more competitive districts.
The GOP is in the minority in both chambers in the Legislature.
The Democrats’ maps didn’t emphasize partisan competitiveness as a priority, saying their goals are fair representation and elevating communities of color.