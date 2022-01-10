Washington State Lawmakers Kick Off 2022 Session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Lawmakers in Washington state have started a new legislative session amid the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much of their work will be done remotely as leaders try to limit the possibility of exposure.
Since Friday, four Democratic senators – Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Sens. John Lovick, Mark Mullet and Yasmin Trudeau – and one Republican senator – Shelly Short – announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
When the session officially convened at noon Monday, just four lawmakers were present in the House – Speaker Laurie Jinkins, newly sworn in Democratic Rep. Dan Bronoske, and Republican Reps. Drew MacEwen and Paul Harris – and 15 were present in the Senate.