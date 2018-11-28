Washington State Lawmakers Call for Limits on Plastic Bags
By Grant McHill
Nov 28, 2018 @ 12:22 PM
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state leaders are calling for a new way to limit the use of plastic bags.

KIRO-TV reports that a new bill being announced Wednesday morning would put a 2-cent tax on each single-use plastic bag used across the state.

Currently, 19 cities in Washington have plastic bag bans in place, including Seattle, Tacoma and Edmonds. Kenmore most recently approved a ban that takes effect on Jan. 1.

Whether those cities would be affected by the legislation and the details of which bags would be taxed are not yet known.

Lawmakers tried to pass a tax on plastic bags in the last legislative session, but it failed.

The new bill will be introduced in the 2019 session.

