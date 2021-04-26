Washington State Lawmakers Adjourn 105-Day Session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington lawmakers have adjourned their 105-day legislative session after passing a $59 billion two-year state budget.
In addition to state funds, the budget uses billions of federal dollars in spending on pandemic relief, ranging from learning loss in schools to child care grants to rental assistance.
Lawmakers also passed a new capital gains tax and a low-carbon fuel standard before adjourning the session that was mostly held remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic leaders in each chamber noted the pandemic’s impact, not just on their workplace with a new focus on remote testimony and voting, but on the details within the spending plan.