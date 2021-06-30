Washington State Lawmaker Criticized For Actions During COVID-19 Protest

SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker is being criticized after wearing a yellow Star of David in protest of COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
The Seattle Times reports that state Rep. Jim Walsh, a Republican from Aberdeen, wore the symbol during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church Saturday.
The display compared the government’s efforts to protect people from a highly contagious virus with the Nazis’ murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.
On a Facebook page where video of the speech was posted, Walsh wrote: “In the current context, we are all Jews.”
A Seattle Holocaust-education leader called that absurd, saying it trivializes and distorts the genocide.