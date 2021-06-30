      Breaking News
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies At 88

Washington State Lawmaker Criticized For Actions During COVID-19 Protest

Jun 30, 2021 @ 2:55pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state lawmaker is being criticized after wearing a yellow Star of David in protest of COVID-19 vaccine regulations.

The Seattle Times reports that state Rep. Jim Walsh, a Republican from Aberdeen, wore the symbol during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church Saturday.

The display compared the government’s efforts to protect people from a highly contagious virus with the Nazis’ murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

On a Facebook page where video of the speech was posted, Walsh wrote: “In the current context, we are all Jews.”

A Seattle Holocaust-education leader called that absurd, saying it trivializes and distorts the genocide.

TAGS
Covid-19 protest Washington state
Popular Posts
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
'Excruciating:' Florida Collapse Search Stretches To Day 6
Watch: Gov. Brown & OHA Address Lifting COVID Restrictions
New School Guidance In Oregon Officially Calls For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction
Oregon Just Over 35,000 First COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Away From 70 Percent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On